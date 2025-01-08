Paula & Dave Lombardo’s Venamoris Announce New Album To Cross Or To Burn For February 2025 Release, Share Cover Of Scorpions’ “Animal Magnetism”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 8th, 2025 - 4:13 PM

Paula and Dave Lombardo’s, Venamoris, have announced their new album To Cross Or To Burn which is to be released on February 28th, 2025. To prepare fans for the new project, Venamoris has released a cover of Scorpions’ lovely thriller of a track from the 1980s, “Animal Magnetism”, which features Gary Holt. Listen to the astonishing new single below.

Venamoris took inspiration for the new track from Dave Lombardo’s first ever rock concert he attended , which inherently was to see the Scorpions in May of 1980. “We had covered a couple Scorpions songs in the early years but I never would have thought of re-imagining one of their songs at that time. Now it seems like the most natural thing to do. I could hear Paula’s sultry voice, the song taking on a slightly industrial feel… and I could fully hear Gary Holt play this insane lead. It’s been incredible to see this idea come to life. To release this at the same time this iconic band celebrates 60 years is a perfect way for me to thank them for an inspiring first show in 1980 and for all that they have contributed since.” Lombardo quoted, as he brings fans on the journey he embarked on in the years coming to making the soon to come album. Fans should be expecting a new experience within the Venamoris world to die for.

To Cross Or Burn

Stay With Me

In The Shadows

Truth

Stain Of Pain

Spiderweb

Burnt Paper

Holding Onto Nothing

Animal Magnetism

Numb

To Cross Or To Burn