The Lumineers Share Dynamic New Singles “You’re All I Got” & “So Long”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Lumineers are eager to share their music fans, barring the release of two new singles “You’re All I Got” and “So Long”, two songs that will be featured on their soon to come album. They have already previously released the first song from the album, “Same Old Song”, which is already skyrocketing on the charts, showing their dominance in the music industry before they even release their projects. The album, Automatic, will release in February 2025, via Dualtone. Listen to the new songs below.

The Lumineers’ “So Long” is a reflective ballad that scrabbles around themes of introspection, heartbreak and the search for identity. Musically, it features their signature folk-rock sound, characterized by emotive vocals and acoustic instrumentation. The lyrics encourage embracing life’s experiences, even mistakes, as opportunities for growth, while also contemplating the fleeting nature of fame and the longing for connection. The recurring phrase “so long” symbolizes farewells and moving on from past phases of life.

“You’re All I Got” is a heartfelt tribute to the enduring partnership between Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites. The song blends their signature folk-rock sound with emotive lyrics, reflecting on themes of loyalty and dependence. Schultz’s vocals convey raw emotion with emphasis the depth of their bond. The track underscores the duo’s resilience and commitment to their musical journey. The Lumineers’ upcoming album, Automatic, releasing on February 14, 2025, explores new sonic and thematic terrain, offering their most raw and personal collection to date. Fans will be falling in love in many ways on the magical Friday soon to come.