Lydia Loveless Covers Irving Berlin’s “What’ll I Do”

Lauren Rettig February 3rd, 2025 - 7:16 PM

Photo credit: April Siese

Lydia Loveless’ last LP Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again came out in fall 2023 and the Ohio performer has been relatively quiet since then, save for her duet with Patterson Hood from 2024 and reimagined version of “Somewhere Else,” titled “Something Else.” Today, Loveless has popped up with a contemplative cover of Great American Songbook composer Irving Berlin’s “What’ll I Do,” reports Stereogum. Listen below:

<a href="https://lydialoveless.bandcamp.com/track/whatll-i-do">What’ll I Do by Lydia Loveless</a>

The song is only a brief two minutes, but the track is simple and poetic. Loveless’ voice, paired with pianist John Calvin Abney’s backing vocals, is powerful and strong, especially around the one minute-mark. While the song’s lyrics are melancholy and aloof, Loveless’ personality shines throughout the track. The eccentricity between Loveless’ voice and Abney’s piano chords makes for a memorable cover of Berlin’s lesser-known classic.