Lydia Loveless Shares First Single “Toothache” From Upcoming Fall LP ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again’

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Artist Lydia Loveless announced her new album Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again will be released on September 22 by Bloodshot Records. The album is follow up to her critically acclaimed 2020 LP Daughter.

Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again continues the evolution of Loveless (she/her/they/them) as a fiercely brave writer who bluntly assesses their life in songs. Their trademark candidness and razor-sharp wit remain as they lay bare their raw pain, struggles with alcohol and depression, a breakup with their longtime boyfriend and uncertainty about the future.

In light of the upcoming LP Loveless have shared the song “Toothache.” Alongside a Katie Harriman directed video, the song is bolstered by driving, kinetic riffs while Loveless sings about the mundanity of daily life feeling catastrophic enough to precipitate a breakdown.

In the press release Loveless describes the inspiration behind her latest tune.

“It was inspired by a literal toothache and knowing there were way too many other things on my plate at the time to be concerned with my fucking tooth. The millions of little things that pile up when you’re broke and overwhelmed until you snap over the dumbest thing, like running out of dish soap.”

The artist adds: I struggled with whether or not I could write an anthem with the chorus just being ‘Now I’ve got a toothache!’ But I couldn’t get it out of my head. Sometimes you just have to go with your gut.”

About the video, the singer states: “I really wanted to do something Bob Fosse inspired. Am I Bob Fosse? Absolutely not. But I think the bleak frustration came across regardless. We shot from 10pm to around 3am at Secret Studios. We all just felt like lunatics by the end of everything which is what the song needed.”

Loveless is a brutally honest songwriter, whose one articulation of love, heartbreak and bad habits is wrapped not only in catchy melodies but also in her words.