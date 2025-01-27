Steven Wilson Announces Fall 2025 North American Overview Tour Dates

Six-time GRAMMY Award-nominated musician/songwriter/producer Steven Wilson has announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of The Overview Tour – his first full-band solo headline run in the US and Canada in over seven years. Dates go underway for the Live Nation-produced run starting September 9 at San Francisco, CA’s The Masonic and continue through mid-October. Highlights include shows at historic venues as Los Angeles, CA’s The Wiltern on September 10, Toronto, ON’s Danforth Music Hall on September 22, Montreal, QC’s MTELUS on September 25 and Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Paramount on October 2. Artist presales begin Tuesday, January 28, at 10 AM local time, while on-sales start Friday, January 31, at 10 AM local time. For complete details and ticket information, visit Steven Wilson’s website.
The Overview Tour celebrates the upcoming release of what may well be the most audacious work of Wilson’s already visionary career. The Overview arrives via Fiction Records in a wide range of formats – including digital, CD, LP, Blu-ray, D2C exclusive box set, D2C exclusive red vinyl LP (with poster) and retail exclusive mint color LP – on Friday, March 14. Pre-orders are available now; a 30-second album teaser video is streaming now on YouTube.
Steven Wilson – The Overview Tour 2025
05/01/2025 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus
05/02/2025 – Oslo, NO – Konzerthaus
05/04/2025 – Copenhagen, DK – KB-Halen
05/06/2025 – Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
05/07/2025 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal
05/09/2025 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall
05/10/2025 – Bristol, UK – Beacon
05/12/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium
05/13/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium
05/15/2025 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
05/16/2025 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall
05/18/2025 – Manchester, UK – The Lowry
05/19/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium
05/20/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium
05/22/2025 – Amsterdam, NE – AFAS Live
05/24/2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel
05/25/2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel
05/26/2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel
05/28/2025 – Lyon, FR – Bourse Du Travail
05/29/2025 – Lyon, FR – Bourse Du Travail
05/30/2025 – Stuttgart, DE – Porsche Arena
05/31/2025 – Munich, DE – Zenith
06/02/2025 – Berlin, DE – Friedrichspalast
06/03/2025 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle
06/04/2025 – Warsaw, PL – Torwar
06/05/2025 – Gliwice, PL – Prezero
06/07/2025 – Milan, IT – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
06/08/2025 – Rome, IT – Parco Della Musica
06/10/2025 – Zurich, CH – The Hall
06/11/2025 – Marseille, FR – Cepac Silo
06/12/2025 – Barcelona, ES – Para-lel 62
06/13/2025 – Madrid, ES – Riviera
09/09/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
09/10/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
09/12/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
09/14/2025 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
09/16/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
09/17/2025 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Auditorium
09/19/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
09/20/2025 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
09/22/2025 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth
09/25/2025 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
09/27/2025 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole
09/29/2025 – Boston, MA – The Shubert
09/30/2025 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
10/02/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
10/04/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/07/2025 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
10/09/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/11/2025 – Dallas, TX – The Majestic Theater