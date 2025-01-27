Steven Wilson Announces Fall 2025 North American Overview Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig January 27th, 2025 - 7:05 PM

Six-time GRAMMY Award-nominated musician/songwriter/producer Steven Wilson has announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of The Overview Tour – his first full-band solo headline run in the US and Canada in over seven years. Dates go underway for the Live Nation-produced run starting September 9 at San Francisco, CA’s The Masonic and continue through mid-October. Highlights include shows at historic venues as Los Angeles, CA’s The Wiltern on September 10, Toronto, ON’s Danforth Music Hall on September 22, Montreal, QC’s MTELUS on September 25 and Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Paramount on October 2. Artist presales begin Tuesday, January 28, at 10 AM local time, while on-sales start Friday, January 31, at 10 AM local time. For complete details and ticket information, visit Steven Wilson’s website.

The Overview Tour celebrates the upcoming release of what may well be the most audacious work of Wilson’s already visionary career. The Overview arrives via Fiction Records in a wide range of formats – including digital, CD, LP, Blu-ray, D2C exclusive box set, D2C exclusive red vinyl LP (with poster) and retail exclusive mint color LP – on Friday, March 14. Pre-orders are available now; a 30-second album teaser video is streaming now on YouTube.

Steven Wilson – The Overview Tour 2025

05/01/2025 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

05/02/2025 – Oslo, NO – Konzerthaus

05/04/2025 – Copenhagen, DK – KB-Halen

05/06/2025 – Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

05/07/2025 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal

05/09/2025 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

05/10/2025 – Bristol, UK – Beacon

05/12/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium

05/13/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium

05/15/2025 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

05/16/2025 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

05/18/2025 – Manchester, UK – The Lowry

05/19/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium

05/20/2025 – London, UK – The London Palladium

05/22/2025 – Amsterdam, NE – AFAS Live

05/24/2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

05/25/2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

05/26/2025 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

05/28/2025 – Lyon, FR – Bourse Du Travail

05/29/2025 – Lyon, FR – Bourse Du Travail

05/30/2025 – Stuttgart, DE – Porsche Arena

05/31/2025 – Munich, DE – Zenith

06/02/2025 – Berlin, DE – Friedrichspalast

06/03/2025 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle

06/04/2025 – Warsaw, PL – Torwar

06/05/2025 – Gliwice, PL – Prezero

06/07/2025 – Milan, IT – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

06/08/2025 – Rome, IT – Parco Della Musica

06/10/2025 – Zurich, CH – The Hall

06/11/2025 – Marseille, FR – Cepac Silo

06/12/2025 – Barcelona, ES – Para-lel 62

06/13/2025 – Madrid, ES – Riviera

09/09/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09/10/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

09/12/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

09/14/2025 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

09/16/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

09/17/2025 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Auditorium

09/19/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

09/20/2025 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

09/22/2025 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth

09/25/2025 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

09/27/2025 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole

09/29/2025 – Boston, MA – The Shubert

09/30/2025 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

10/02/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/04/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/07/2025 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/09/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/11/2025 – Dallas, TX – The Majestic Theater