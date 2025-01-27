Iggor Cavalera & Shane Embury Announce New Joint LP Neon Gods/Own Your Darkness For March 2025 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz January 27th, 2025 - 1:41 AM

Iggor Cavalera (Sepultura, Petbrick) and Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Dark Sky Burial) are teaming up for a new album, *Neon Gods/Own Your Darkness*, set to release on March 21, 2025. The album mixes dark ambient sounds, industrial noise, and heavy synths to create a haunting, dystopian vibe.

The album is split into two parts. Cavalera’s track *Neon Gods* takes listeners on a slow, intense journey through eerie, atmospheric sounds before building into harsh industrial noise. Dark, death-industrial vocals add layers of tension and dread throughout.

Embury’s *Own Your Darkness* brings deep, menacing ambient sounds, hypnotic bass, and soft synths that linger in the background. It rises and falls, creating a dark, apocalyptic atmosphere before it closes with total heaviness.

Both musicians are excited about the project. Cavalera describes it as a “sonic trip” with shifting layers of sound, while Embury explains that the title *Own Your Darkness* reflects his journey of finding balance between light and darkness in life. The album will be available on both CD and vinyl formats in March.

In 2022 Max and Iggor announced their first leg of their Max and Iggor Return Beneath Arise Tour. This leg of the tour ran for a month beginning in Pomona California. In 2019 Iggor formed a duo titled, Petbrick, and released a self titled EP.

CD and LP Tracklist:

01 Iggor Cavalera – Neon Gods

02 Shane Embury – Own Your Darkness