John Dolmayan Responds to Nikki Glaser’s Joke at the Golden Globes About Glenn Close Drumming for System Of A Down

January 9th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

John Dolmayan, drummer for the renowned rock band System of a Down, has made headlines after responding to a joke made by comedian Nikki Glaser during the Golden Globes. The joke, aimed at actor Glenn Close, humorously suggested that Close had taken up drumming duties for the band, which left some viewers amused and others perplexed.

The offbeat quip from Glaser came as part of a monologue highlighting various celebrities’ unexpected talents. The mention of Glenn Close’s hypothetical involvement with the politically charged metal band System of a Down immediately sparked reactions online, with fans of the band and curious onlookers alike taking to social media to discuss the unlikely pairing.

Dolmayan, known for his outspoken personality, took to his own platform to address the joke. While he refrained from expressing outrage, his response was caried with humor, going along with the comedians joke. Loudwire reports that Dolmayan took to social media to write, “Bet you didn’t know! Bet you didn’t know! Somewhere between our first drummer and John, Glenn Close was tearing shit up on the drums for us!”

The drummer’s remarks highlighted the band’s cultural impact and longevity, suggesting that the joke, while bizarre, underscored System of a Down’s ongoing relevance in popular culture.

In recent years, Dolmayan has been vocal about various topics both within and outside the music industry, making his response to Glaser’s comment another instance of his engagement with public discourse. His reaction also served to remind fans of the band’s continued presence, even as System of a Down’s musical output has slowed since their peak in the early 2000s.

Dolmayan isn’t the only band member to respond to Glaser’s joke. Fellow member, Daron Malakian also responded to Glaser in good spirits. The unusual mention of Glenn Close as a potential drummer for a metal band like System of a Down may have seemed far-fetched, but it managed to reignite conversations about the band’s influence and cultural significance. Dolmayan’s response, though brief, reinforced his position as an active figure in the music world.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.