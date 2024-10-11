Chris Brown Documentary Addressing Abuse Allegations Coming to Network ID

Home News Sydney Cook October 11th, 2024 - 5:00 PM

A new light is being shone on chart-topping artist Chris Brown’s legal issues at the end of the month, as Investigation Discovery plans to release a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

This documentary would be a part of ID’s “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign, which is in its third year and is run in collaboration with the No More Foundation. Its initiative is to end sexual assault and domestic abuse and seeks to raise awareness of the patterns of violence against intimate partners. The main focus of the documentary will center around Brown’s past with alleged aggression, assault charges and intimate-partner violence.

Brown’s history with domestic violence began in 2009, after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna. According to a detective’s affidavit, Brown allegedly assaulted Rihanna during a fight on February 8, 2009, after she allegedly found a text message from another woman, leading to alleged physical violence and threats against her life. Brown submitted a guilty plea to criminal assault in the case and eventually accepted a plea deal.

Brown was also accused of assault at a recent concert in Texas for the singer’s 11:11 Tour. Five plaintiffs, including four concert attendees and a security guard, have filed assault allegations and lawsuits totaling $65 million against Brown, rapper Yella Beezy, a member of Brown’s entourage and production company Live Nation, following an alleged attack after Brown’s Fort Worth, Texas performance. The four attendees filed a $50 million lawsuit and are attempting to receive restraining orders after being allegedly attacked by Brown’s entourage while visiting the singer backstage.

The trailer for the new documentary featured the voices of anonymous commentators and victims of Brown. One voice says, “Chris Brown’s an amazing and talented musician, but let’s call a thing a thing. He’s an abuser of women. Consistently, unapologetically.”

An unidentified victim speaks in the trailer with an altered voice, “I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that’s the only way he can be stopped.”

The View’s co-host Sunny Hostin is set to host a discussion following the premiere of the Brown documentary. “This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society,” Hostin stated.

Earlier this year ID explored the alleged child abuse that victimized the actors of Nickelodeon shows with the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The documentary featured Drake Bell, star of Drake & Josh, who revealed himself as a sexual assault victim of Brian Peck, who had been arrested in 2003.

The producers of the Brown documentary, Ample Entertainment, also plan on releasing another docuseries in 2025 focused on the recent story of Sean “Diddy” Combs, a rapper who is awaiting trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

President of ID Jason Sarlanis, stated that, “ID is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through its programming and campaigns. Our annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign amplifies this message, providing resources to show survivors and their loved ones that they are not alone and that help is available.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is set to release on October 27, 9 pm ET/PT on ID. Watch the trailer below.