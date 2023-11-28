Nothing Announces Inaugural Shoegaze Festival 2024 Lineup Featuring Peel Dream Magazine, Swirlies, Knifeplay & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, this week rock band Nothing will release When No Birds Sang, which is the new collaborative album the band recorded with Full Of Hell. Next year, Nothing will start their very own music festival Slide Away, with single day versions of the festival happening in Philadelphia and Los Angeles on March 9 and March 30.

The two different versions of the Slide Away festival have different lineups but both will feature Nothing playing their 2014 debut album Guilty Of Everything in full. The acts Swirlies, Loveliescrushing, Mintfiel, Knifeplay, Astrobite and Glixen will be performing in Philadelphia whereas the acts Tanukichan, Filmschool, Astrobite, Peel Dream Magazine and Mo Dotto will be performing in Los Angeles.