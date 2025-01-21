Dead Boys Reveals Mark Thorn of Neon Animals as Their New Singer

Home News Michelle Grisales January 21st, 2025 - 9:29 AM

This year has seen drama surrounding the Ohio punk legends, Dead Boys. According to Brooklyn Vegan, attention was drawn to the band when their singer Jake Hout left the band and accused Cleopatra Records of using A.I. In response, Dead Boys’ last standing original member, Cheetah Chrome insisted A.I. was used to restore Stiv’s vocals. In a more positive light, the band introduced Mark Thorn, the band’s new singer who was previously the frontman of the UK band Neon Animal.

Punk News wrote of Cheetah’s statement on the decision. “I don’t like being rushed into decisions like this, but we lucked out, Mark Thorn came highly recommended by good friends The Damned and made me sit up and take notice. Looking forward to moving ahead with Mark and tearing shit up in style as usual!”

As Neon Animal parts ways with Thorn, they also wrestle a legal battle with him on the accusation of booking gigs as “Neo Animal.”

Cheetah also recently announced two upcoming records the band is working on. One of them with the Blondie’s, Clem Burke, on drums and Sex Pistols, Glen Matlock, on bass. He expressed that this record should be considered a Cheetah Chrome one rather than the Dead Boys, but due to his contract with his label there was no other option.

“I’m not happy that we are calling it a Dead Boys record. Cleopatra can call it Dead Boys or Cheetah Chrome- that’s their authority under the contract. To me, this is not a Dead Boys record. It’s a Cheetah Chrome, Clem Burke, Glen Matlock record. Everybody is so fucking good,” said Cheetah.

The other record on the horizon is one Cheetah said will be, “the first Dead Boys record in 40 years if you ask me.”