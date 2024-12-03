Cheetah Chrome Addresses Use Of AI On New Dead Boys Album

Home News Will Close December 3rd, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Punk rock legend Cheetah Chrome has revealed that artificial intelligence played a pivotal role in shaping the sound and production of the Dead Boys’ latest album. Known for their raw energy and anarchic spirit, the Dead Boys have embraced a modern twist, incorporating AI to push creative boundaries while staying true to their roots.

In a recent interview, Chrome described how the band utilized AI as a tool to enhance their songwriting and production process. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the band used AI to mimic the sound of late band member and original vocalist, Stiv Bator.

Chrome explained that AI has the potential to be a useful tool and that the band did extensive research before the choice to use it in their music making. Despite this, he emphasized that the core of the album remains authentically human.

The decision to use AI in a genre historically defined by its anti-establishment ethos has sparked some debate among fans and even band members. Less than a week ago, vocalist Jake Hout left the band citing a strong disliking for the decision to use AI.

The yet-to-be-titled album is slated for release early next year, promising a blend of classic punk energy with a cutting-edge twist. For the Dead Boys, it’s another way to keep punk alive and evolving.