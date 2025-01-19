Former Offspring Drummer Pete Parada Speaks on His Termination From the Band After Refusing COVID Vaccine

Home News Lauren Rettig January 19th, 2025 - 1:55 PM

Former drummer of The Offspring has spoken out on getting fired from the band due to refusing the COVID vaccine, NME reports. In 2021, Pete Parada was dropped from the punk rock band, claiming it was “decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio and on tour.”

The drummer explained he decided to not get vaccinated after consulting with his doctor, who advised him “not to get a shot at this time” given his personal medical history of Guillain-Barre syndrome as a child, along with the “side-effect profile of these jabs.”

Now, in an interview with podcast Try That In A Small Town, Parada sat down to discuss his exit from the band. He revealed that, despite declaring his doctor’s advice, the band did not accept the exemption – specifically, the band’s manager.

“He was new with the band. He’d only been with them since COVID hit. So I didn’t have a lot of history with this guy,” Parada said. “He chose to come at me like a flamethrower. I’ve gotten crappy phone calls before, this was the most abusive and threatening call I’ve ever had in my entire career.”

Parada claimed that the manager told him that he doesn’t “care about your medical exemption,” and that he was “just yelling” and cutting him off.

“He made it clear that I was either to get vaccinated or I’d be replaced,” he added. “The phone call was so shocking.” Watch the interview below:

Parada then explained that he wrote to “the two guys in the band that were my boss,” presumably long-time members Dexter Holland and Noodles.

“I tried to talk to them about him and I said, ‘You might fire me over this but you should know, this guy is not representing you well and if he’s treating me like this, he’s treating your crew even worse,’” he claimed.

“I was told, ‘That’s not the concern right now, he’s not the concern, your refusal to do this is the concern.’”

“So things deteriorated pretty rapidly after that and less than a week later I found all communication had stopped. I had a flight and a hotel and stuff on hold to go to rehearsal, and a week later, I checked my Southwest app and that’s how I found out I was replaced because my flight was canceled.” NME reached out to the band’s management for comment.

The band is set to tour Europe later this year in support of their 11th and most recent studio album Supercharged, which was released last October.

The tour will kick off in Cardiff on November 10 ahead of further performances at London’s O2, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, Manchester’s AO Arena and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Simple Plan is set to support the group across the tour.

Photo Credit: Marissa Rose Ficara