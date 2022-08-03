Former Offspring Drummer Pete Parada Expected To Be “Canceled” After Admitting Refusal To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Home News Karan Singh August 3rd, 2022 - 1:58 PM

In 2021, Pete Parada was released from his role as the Offspring’s drummer after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons. A year after the announcement, he has taken to social media to expand on his decision to push back against “the mainstream global narrative/response to the virus.”

Read the full post below:

When Parada’s departure from the Offspring first made the news, the drummer revealed that a doctor had advised him against getting the shot because he has a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome. The condition, which involves a person’s immune system damaging their nerves, got “progressively worse” over his lifetime, and this was perhaps why he was reluctant to get vaccinated. He also stated he would be able to handle the coronavirus since he had already contracted it once before. He added that he understood that he was unsafe to be around and that he held no “no negative feelings towards my band.”

