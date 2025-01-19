Benny The Butcher, Sy Ari Da Kid & CyHi Da Prince Team Up On New Single “Rebellion”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 19th, 2025 - 11:43 PM

Sy Ari Da Kid is kicking off 2025 with a new single, Rebellion, featuring Benny The Butcher and CyHi Da Prince. The track is all about staying true to yourself, pushing through hard times, and standing up against the odds.

The song starts with a heavy beat, setting the tone for a hard-hitting anthem. Sy Ari’s verses are deep as they talk about the struggles of growing up in tough neighborhoods and making choices just to survive. Benny The Butcher brings his signature streetwise storytelling, detailing how life in the streets forces you to fight back in ways that aren’t always easy or pretty. CyHi Da Prince rounds it out with his sharp wordplay, adding layers to the track’s message of resilience.

Together, the three artists capture the feeling of having to rebel just to get by in a world that wants to hold you down. Rebellion isn’t just a song; it’s a statement about not backing down, no matter what life throws at you.

The track comes ahead of Sy Ari Da Kid’s new album The Last Shadow In The Shade, set to drop on February 7, which promises more of the same raw, real storytelling that fans have come to love.

Benny the Butcher performed at August Hall on May 17 in 2024 in San Francisco. He is best known for his work as a member of the hip-hop label and collective, Griselda. In 2022 CyHi shared a new track titled “Tears” featuring Jacquees. The song is dedicated to the loss of a loved one. It is a beautiful 6 minute song that all fans should hear.