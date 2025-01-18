Scour Unveils Intense New Single & Video “Blades”

Home News Cristian Garcia January 18th, 2025 - 9:04 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Extreme metal supergroup Scour has unleashed their blistering new single, “Blades,” accompanied by an equally ferocious music video. The track, a raw testament to the band’s mastery of blackened brutality, serves as a dark and chaotic journey through themes of conflict, resilience and destruction.

“Blades” wastes no time plunging into the abyss, with frenzied blast beats, razor-sharp riffs and frontman Phil Anselmo’s guttural growls commanding attention from the first second. The song balances Scour’s signature black metal influences with moments of groove-laden aggression, creating a soundscape that feels both oppressive and exhilarating. Lyrically, “Blades” explores the internal and external battles one faces, wielding sharp metaphors of cutting through adversity and standing tall amidst chaos.

The accompanying video is a cinematic spectacle of darkness and intensity. Shot in stark black and white, the video juxtaposes abstract imagery of spinning blades, blood-streaked weapons, and shadowy figures with haunting performance footage of the band. The chaotic editing mirrors the relentless pace of the track, creating a visceral experience for the viewer.

In one particularly gripping sequence, a lone figure clad in tattered armor wields a massive sword in a barren, post-apocalyptic wasteland. The scenes alternate between the figures’ struggle against unseen foes and flashes of the band performing in a dimly lit, smoke-filled room. As the song crescendos, the figure triumphs, raising their weapon high, symbolizing the unyielding fight for survival.

Fans and critics alike have already begun praising “Blades” as one of Scour’s most intense offerings to date. The single is expected to feature on the band’s forthcoming release, raising anticipation for what promises to be a genre-defying project. The single and video are now available on all major platforms, with limited-edition merch bundles also available via the band’s official website.

