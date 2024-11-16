mxdwn Music

Menu

Philip Anselmo’s Scour Announces New Album Gold for February 2025 Release

November 16th, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Philip Anselmo’s Scour Announces New Album Gold for February 2025 Release

Composed of Pantera alum Philip H. Anselmo, along with his hardcore colleagues Derek Engemann, John Jarvis, Mark Kloeppel and Adam Jarvis, the heavy metal band Scour announced their heavily-awaited follow-up to their trilogy of EPs: Gray, Red and Black. This newest addition to the series, Gold, will differ from the others by being a full, thirteen-track album, with a set release date of February 21, 2025.

Gold is a horror-themed album that drags the listener through an existential journey in a deteriorating psyche. The album’s lead single, “Infusorium,” is explicitly based on a novella of the same name by Jon Padgett about a murderer posing the bodies of his victims. The lyrics of the song reflect the themes of the original story in examples like “Levers pulled / Dead eyes shift” and “Growth in death / Death is growth.”

As reported on by Blabbermouth.net, Derek Engemann speaks on the song with, “Scour is storming back onto the scene with our new single, ‘Infusorium,’ a relentless blend of intricate guitar work and raw, unforgiving intensity. This track raises the bar, with more intricate guitar work, and featuring a searing solo by Mark Kloeppel, undoubtedly some of his finest work that cuts straight to the core.”

The full tracklist has been announced as such:

1. Cross

2. Blades

3. Infusorium

4. Ornaments

5. Coin

6. Evil

7. Devil

8. Contaminated

9. Hell

10. Invoke

11. Gold

12. Angels

13. Serve

Scour - Gold

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.