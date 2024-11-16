Philip Anselmo’s Scour Announces New Album Gold for February 2025 Release

Home News Lily Meline November 16th, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Composed of Pantera alum Philip H. Anselmo, along with his hardcore colleagues Derek Engemann, John Jarvis, Mark Kloeppel and Adam Jarvis, the heavy metal band Scour announced their heavily-awaited follow-up to their trilogy of EPs: Gray, Red and Black. This newest addition to the series, Gold, will differ from the others by being a full, thirteen-track album, with a set release date of February 21, 2025.

Gold is a horror-themed album that drags the listener through an existential journey in a deteriorating psyche. The album’s lead single, “Infusorium,” is explicitly based on a novella of the same name by Jon Padgett about a murderer posing the bodies of his victims. The lyrics of the song reflect the themes of the original story in examples like “Levers pulled / Dead eyes shift” and “Growth in death / Death is growth.”

As reported on by Blabbermouth.net, Derek Engemann speaks on the song with, “Scour is storming back onto the scene with our new single, ‘Infusorium,’ a relentless blend of intricate guitar work and raw, unforgiving intensity. This track raises the bar, with more intricate guitar work, and featuring a searing solo by Mark Kloeppel, undoubtedly some of his finest work that cuts straight to the core.”

The full tracklist has been announced as such:

1. Cross

2. Blades

3. Infusorium

4. Ornaments

5. Coin

6. Evil

7. Devil

8. Contaminated

9. Hell

10. Invoke

11. Gold

12. Angels

13. Serve