Baths Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Eden”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Today, Baths has released “Eden,” which is the blissful second single previewing the artist’s forthcoming new album, Gut that is due out on February 21. The song is characteristically free, one of the album’s boldest and best examples of Baths‘s newfound stomach music. “A lot of Gut goes into more negative territory on sex, and the psyche, but to keep it honest I also needed a song that reflected the rapturousness of that experience,” explains the singer.

The artist adds: “Eden revels in the joy of my own insatiable sexual appetite and constant search for gratification. It is a reversal, finding god in the body, here on earth. I demand that heaven come down to me, meet me on my terms and ‘drink’ of me. Not unlike a catholic congregation is instructed to drink the blood of Christ in the eucharist.”

Also, Baths has announced a spring tour that includes performances at SXSW Music Festival and headlining shows at Brooklyn, NY’s Baby’s All Right, LA’s The Echo, London, UK’s Corsica Studios (5/09), and other cities. Tickets for all shows go onsale January 17 by clicking here.

Baths Tour Dates

3/6 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

3/7 – Tuscon, AZ – Club Congress

3/8 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

3/10 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

3/11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

3/12 – Austin, TX – SXSW Music Festival

3/17 – Nashville, TN – Row One Stage

3/18 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

3/21 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

3/22 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

3/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

3/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

3/26 – Somerville, MA – Rockwell

3/27 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

3/28 – Montreal, QC – Toscadura

3/29 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

3/31 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

4/1 – Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club

4/2 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

4/4 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

4/5 – Denver, CO – Mariquis

4/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/8 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

4/11 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Theatre

4/12 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

4/13 – Portland, OR – Holocene

4/16 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

4/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

5/6 – Glasgow, UK – The Poetry Club

5/7 – Leeds, UK – Headrow House

5/8 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

5/9 – London, UK – Corsica Studios

5/11 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis

5/13 – Paris, FR – Badaboum

5/14 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

5/15 – Stockholm, SE -Hus 7

5/16 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

5/17 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain