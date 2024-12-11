Baths Announce New Album Gut For February 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Sea Of Men”

Home News Michael Ferrara December 11th, 2024 - 4:16 PM

Baths have came back in the light, for the first time in seven years, with the announcement of their new album Gut releasing February 21st, 2025. They feature a new single titled “Sea of Men”, with an included video in support for the upcoming project. The song highlights the band and the new album perfectly, bringing listeners into their uniquely humorous world, expressing boldness and sheds light to their exposure of the deepness the song entails

Through the lyrics, Will Wiesenfeld, lead singer of band, he encapsulates his dilemma on the relationship he has with sex. He quoted, ““I find myself thinking about how confusingly animal I often feel—present in body but dissociative in spirit. Instinctual…An entire life where appetite comes first and ‘carnal is a normal mode,’ leaving little room to discover anything new about myself while constantly scavenging for the next gratification”.

With the use of convivial guitar sounds and colliding live drums to add to the aura of the music and its message, the track comes out immaculate and impeccable.

Gut is set to bring a new light to the potential of what Wiesenfeld, and Baths can create in a single project. Fans aren’t unfamiliar to the commons themes of sex and romance in the groups songs and previous albums, but the plan for this supposed to be a new page in the novel, giving something that the listeners would never expect.

This is something that has been in the works since the COVID locks downs and was finished April 2022, seemingly. There are strong feelings attached to this album, as Wiesenfeld states he is “the most himself he’s ever been.”

