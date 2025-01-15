Tommy Lee Criticizes Those Promoting Tour and Album Releases During Los Angeles Wildfires

Home News Charlotte Huot January 15th, 2025 - 12:47 PM

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has publicly criticized musicians for promoting tours and album releases while wildfires ravage Los Angeles, causing widespread destruction. Taking to Instagram on January 13, Lee expressed frustration at what he deemed insensitive behavior, writing:

“Makes me [expletive] sick to see most people just caring on a posting on lame-ass social media! Guys, right now nobody gives a flying [expletive] when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!”

Lee emphasized the need for solidarity and action during the crisis, urging individuals to “stop and see who needs help.”

The Los Angeles wildfires, which began on January 7, have claimed 24 lives and burned over 60 square miles, according to reports from NBC News and CNN. The Palisades and Eaton fires rank among the most destructive in California’s history, fueled by hurricane-force winds, according to Blabbermouth.

Other artists have echoed Lee’s sentiments, with Disturbed’s David Draiman denouncing social media users who mocked the victims. Draiman called such behavior “absolute scum,” underscoring the severity of the situation.

Several high-profile musicians have been directly affected. Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk and Anthrax’s Scott Ian were among those forced to evacuate, while others, like Primus guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde and Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith, lost their homes to the fires.

The music industry has mobilized to provide support, with organizations like MusiCares pledging $1 million to aid affected artists. Guitar Center and the NAMM Foundation have launched initiatives to replace lost instruments and equipment.

While promotional activities are routine in the music industry, Lee’s critique highlights a broader conversation about timing and awareness during crises. By prioritizing empathy and action over self-promotion