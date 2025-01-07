Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Halsey and Benson Boone

Home News Charlotte Huot January 7th, 2025 - 5:06 PM

Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival is set to return to Austin, Texas, for its third edition, featuring an impressive lineup headlined by Grammy-nominated pop icon Halsey and rising star Benson Boone. Scheduled for March 7–8, 2025, at Auditorium Shores, the two-day festival promises a stellar showcase of today’s biggest names in pop music, according to a press release.

Joining the headliners are Khalid, AJR, Suki Waterhouse, Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker Present: brent, Ashe, Nessa Barrett, Gus Dapperton, and more, rounding out a lineup of 17 artists. Local acts like Disko Cowboy and Austin Ashtin will add regional flair to the event, while DJ Cassandra and other performers will keep the energy high throughout the festival.

Derek Alexander, VP of Commercial & Digital at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, expressed excitement for the event’s return. “Our exciting new lineup and on-site activations paired with a move to Auditorium Shores in the spring will make for a memorable experience for fans of the brand and music lovers alike.”

The festival will also offer immersive Coca-Cola activations, local food vendors, and picturesque lakefront views, creating an unforgettable experience. Sustainability is a top priority, with Coca-Cola pledging to collect and recycle all bottles and cans sold at the festival, supporting the company’s goal of a closed-loop recycling system.

Tickets are now on sale at sipssoundsfest.com, with options for 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission passes. Children under two are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Festival-goers are encouraged to use rideshares as there will be no on-site parking.

Launched in 2023, Sips & Sounds Music Festival is part of Coca-Cola’s broader involvement in the music industry through its Coke Studio platform. The event reflects Coca-Cola’s mission to refresh the world and make a difference, offering fans a unique blend of music, community, and sustainability.

For more information, visit sipssoundsfest.com.