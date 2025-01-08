Throwing Muses Announce New Album Moonlight Concessions For March 2025 Release, Share New Single “Summer Of Love”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 8th, 2025 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit – Raymond Flotat

Throwing Muses has announced the release of their upcoming album Moonlight Concessions, to be released March 14th, 2025, and also give fans a sneak peak of the project with the dropping of the single “Summer of Love”. This will be their eleventh studio album, and fans should expect a remarkable project that they will be able to enjoy on a higher level. The new single from originated from a bet about whether seasons influence personal change. The song reflects on the theme of suggesting that just like octopuses moving across the ocean floor, we are in constant flux, responding to love and our environment. Listen to it below.

Throwing Muses’ upcoming album, Moonlight Concessions, that is set to releases sooner than we expect to come, marks a return to their esoteric, off-kilter roots. Produced by Kristin Hersh, the album composes of abrasive musical arrangements, pin-sharp sketches and the of capturing snippets from everyday life with the band’s original vim and vigor.

The band has crafted a legacy of raw, evocative music blending alternative rock with poetic lyricism. Known for their albums like House Tornado and The Real Ramona, they have pushed emotional and sonic boundaries. Fans can expect their upcoming album, Moonlight Concessions, and its accompanying tour to deliver visceral performances and a return to their obscure and spirited sound.

Moonlight Concessions

A1 Summer Of Love

A2 South Coast

A3 Theremini

A4 Libretto

A5 Albatross

B1 Sally’s Beauty

B2 Drugstore Drastic

B3 You’re Clouds

B4 Moonlight Concessions