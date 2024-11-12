Throwing Muses Return With First New Song In Four Years “Drugstore Drastic” -The story should be about the new song/video

Home News Will Close November 12th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Throwing Muses, the alternative rock icons fronted by Kristin Hersh, are back with their first new song in four years, “Drugstore Drastic.” The track showcases the band’s signature blend of edgy riffs, haunting vocals, and introspective lyrics.

Click here to listen to the full song:

“Drugstore Drastic” captures the band’s unique sonic style, weaving together dark, hypnotic guitar work with Hersh’s raw and expressive voice. The song delves into themes of isolation and introspection, reflecting Hersh’s distinctive ability to channel complex emotions through poetic, often cryptic lyrics. The haunting refrain and layered production give it a haunting, almost dreamlike quality, reminding longtime fans of Throwing Muses’ heyday while introducing new sonic textures.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that Hersh stated the song was inspired by a conversation she overheard on a New Orleans sidewalk.

With “Drugstore Drastic,” Throwing Muses continue to demonstrate their relevance and musical evolution. This track serves as both a powerful standalone single and a tantalizing glimpse into the band’s next creative phase. Fans can view the video on major streaming platforms.

The song comes four years after their 2020 album, Sun Racket.

