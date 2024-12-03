Paula & Dave Lombardo’s Venamoris Release New Holiday Song “Winter’s Whispers”

Home News Will Close December 3rd, 2024 - 5:36 PM

Paula and Dave Lombardo’s musical project, Venamoris, has gifted fans a heartfelt new holiday song titled “Winter’sWhispers.” Known for blending raw emotion with their signature sound, the duo captures the magic and nostalgia of the season with this release. “Winter’s Whispers” is an evocative piece that layers Paula’s soulful vocals over Dave’s intricate percussion, creating a tapestry of sound that feels both intimate and grand.

To listen to the full song click here:

The track opens with gentle, ethereal melodies, evoking the stillness of a snowy evening. Paula’s lyrics reflect themes of hope, love, and the quiet beauty found in winter’s embrace. As the song progresses, it builds into a stirring crescendo, underscoring the warmth of togetherness during the holidays.

Dave Lombardo, a legendary drummer best known for his work with Slayer, shows his versatility in this project by weaving tender rhythms that complement the song’s serene mood. Paula’s artistic vision shines through in the storytelling, delivering a message that resonates universally with listeners.

Released just in time for the holidays, “Winter’s Whispers” invites fans to slow down, reflect, and savor the beauty of winter’s quiet moments. It’s a must-listen addition to any seasonal playlist.

The song serves as the latest release for Dave Lombardo since he released his single, Spiderweb which released on October, 29.

Photo credit: Willie Watson.