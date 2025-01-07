RIP: Peter Yarrow Of Peter, Paul & Mary Dead At 86

Home News Cait Stoddard January 7th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Peter Yarrow, who is one of the singers of the seminal 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has died of bladder cancer, The New York Times reports. The artist was 86 years old. Yarrow was born in New York, in 1938, to Ukrainian Jewish immigrants.

He attended the city’s esteemed High School of Music and Art, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The singer returned to his native Manhattan, upon graduation from college and became successful in the Greenwich Village folk scene.

Yarrow was well known to earn a spot at the 1960 Newport Folk Festival, where he met Albert Grossman, his eventual manager and the man who put together Peter, Paul and Mary. Yarrow and his bandmates Noel Paul Stookey and Mary Travers, released their debut album, Peter, Paul and Mary, in 1962. The album featured mostly folk standards and Pete Seeger songs, which gave the trio great success in the music industry.

Peter, Paul and Mary’s second album, 1963’s Moving, included Yarrow’s most famous original composition, “Puff, the Magic Dragon.” Peter, Paul and Mary continued on with albums nearly annually throughout the 1960s, before disbanding initially in 1970.