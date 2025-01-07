Kiss Settles Lawsuit Over Covid Precautions Filed by Former Crew Member

Home News Will Close January 7th, 2025 - 1:42 PM

Legendary rock band Kiss has settled a lawsuit filed by a former crew member, David Matthews, who alleged the group failed to enforce proper COVID-19 safety precautions during their recent tour. The case, which was filed in a Los Angeles court, revolved around claims that the band’s negligence allegedly created unsafe working conditions, leading to a COVID-19 outbreak among crew members.

The lawsuit was initially brought by Matthews, who claimed he contracted the virus while on tour with the band. The plaintiff alleged that Kiss’s management team ignored protocols recommended by health authorities, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and regular testing. The complaint further alleged that the band continued touring despite knowledge of potential health risks to crew members.

The settlement was reportedly reached after months of legal wrangling. While the terms of the agreement remain confidential, sources close to the case suggest that both parties opted to resolve the matter out of court to avoid prolonged legal proceedings. American Songwriter reports that judge, Armen Tamzarian urged Matthews to settle, claiming he could win a “big pot of money”.

The lawsuit also alleged that the band’s decision to press forward with the tour, despite mounting concerns about COVID-19, demonstrated a disregard for the safety of those working behind the scenes. The plaintiff’s attorneys argued that the outbreak could have been prevented if the band had adhered to stricter safety measures.

Although the band has not issued any statements about the settlement, the lawsuit’s resolution brings an end to a dispute that had cast a shadow over Kiss’s touring operations. The band, known for its extravagant stage shows and loyal fanbase, had resumed touring as pandemic-related restrictions eased globally.

The settlement marks another instance of the music industry grappling with the legal and logistical challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Numerous artists and crew members have raised concerns about the balance between keeping live performances going and ensuring the health and safety of those involved in productions.

With the lawsuit settled, both Kiss and the former crew member can move forward without further public scrutiny of the case. Kiss has stopped touring since this case was filed, sharing a mini-documentary highlighting their final farewell concert.

Photo credit: Gary Moratz.