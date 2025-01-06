August Burns Red Announces Re-Recorded Version of Thrill Seeker Featuring Vocals From Jake Luhrs For January 2025 Release

Home News Lauren Rettig January 6th, 2025 - 4:37 PM

GRAMMY-nominated, Lancaster-based five-piece August Burns Red – made up by J.B. Brubaker on lead guitar, Brent Rambler on rhythm guitar, Matt Greiner on drums, Jake Luhrs on vocals and Dustin Davidson on bass – have some thrilling news from their diehard brigade of fans: the band will be releasing an incredibly special version of their seminal debut album Thrill Seeker.

The album was re-recorded from the ground up by producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. Fans have always wondered what the album might sound like with Luhrs, who joined the band after the album’s release, on vocals. The faithful fans will have their wish granted when the album drops on January 24.

The new edition features several additional sonic Easter eggs, including guest appearances by Killswitch Engage’s Adam Dutkiewicz, the original producer of Thrill Seeker, on “Speech Impediment,” and by original Thrill Seeker vocalist Josh McManness on “Barbarian.” It will also feature the rare bonus track “Pride & Humility,” which was also re-recorded.

The anniversary version will come in three vinyl variants, along with exclusive new merchandise, which is available here.

The 20th anniversary edition will be self-released via the band’s own ABR Records on January 24. Pre-order it here and pre-save it here.

While the band released their cover of “Waltz Of The Flowers” back in December, they have also just released the lyric video for “Your Little Suburbia Is In Ruins.” Watch it here.

“When I joined the band in early 2006, I often spoke about how I’d love to do vocals on a studio recording of Thrill Seeker,” Luhrs mentioned in a press release. “I did the majority of the touring on the album and always felt a deep connection to it. As the 20 year anniversary of the album approached, we decided to finally give Thrill Seeker a facelift. It was such a rewarding experience to dust these songs off and give them new life. This album changed the course of my life and I can’t wait for fans to hear this.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Thrill Seeker 20th Anniversary Edition track list: