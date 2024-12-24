August Burns Red Unveil New Holiday Cover Of “Waltz Of The Flowers”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 12:25 PM

Grammy nominated band August Burns Red release an instrumental holiday cover song every year. This year, the band has chosen the classical track, “Waltz of the Flowers,” which is from The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. As a whole, the tune is great because of how the band has given the song a guitar-driven and metallic makeover that contributes to the holiday cheer.

“In keeping with our annual tradition, we are excited to reveal this year’s August Burns Red holiday song,” August Burns Red states. “We tackled the classical ballet ‘Waltz of the Flowers,’ taken from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. It was so much fun adding our spin to the timeless melodies written by this legendary composer. Hope you like it and Happy Holidays!”

Also, the 2024 edition of the band’s annual Christmas Burns Red extravaganza happened on December 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Country Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA. Tickets, VIP packages, and hotel packages were on sale immediately at this location, with discounted Black Friday ticket four-packs that were available on November 29.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi