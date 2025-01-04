U.S. Appeals Court Rules Federal Communications Commision Does Not Have Legal Authority To Reinstate Net Neutrality

Home News Juliet Paiz January 4th, 2025 - 12:25 PM

According to cnn, a U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on January 2, 2025, that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) does not have the legal authority to bring back net neutrality rules. This decision blocks efforts to ensure that internet service providers (ISPs) treat all online content equally. The court upheld a 2017 FCC move that removed rules put in place during the Obama administration. Those rules had stopped ISPs from blocking, slowing down, or charging extra fees for certain websites. During this time in 2017, 150 artists signed an open letter in support of net neutrality.

The court’s decision followed a challenge from states and advocacy groups, who argued that the FCC’s repeal of these rules was illegal. They wanted the net neutrality protections back, believing that without them, big internet companies could control what people see online by giving priority to certain sites or services.

While this ruling is a setback for supporters of net neutrality, it could lead to new efforts in Congress to pass laws that protect open internet principles. Many argue that without net neutrality, ISPs could make it harder for people to access websites freely and fairly.