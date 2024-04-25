Federal Communication Commision Votes To Restore Net Neutrality

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 3:28 PM

According to cnn.com ,earlier today the U.S. government banned internet service providers (ISPs) from trying to change the speeds their customers receive when browsing the web and downloading files, by restoring tough rules rescinded during the Trump administration and setting the stage for a major legal battle with the broadband industry.

The net neutrality regulations adopted Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission prohibit providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from selectively speeding up, slowing down or blocking users’s internet traffic. The rules was passed by a prior FCC in 2015 and unwound in 2017.

The latest rules show how the FCC is moving to reassert its authority over an industry that powers the modern digital economy, by touching everything from education to health care and enabling advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

With Thursday’s, the FCC redefined internet service as similar to legacy telephone lines, a sweeping move that comes with greater regulatory power over the broadband industry. The FCC said it would step in to override state or local policies that conflict with the federal net neutrality rule.

Leading FCC officials have said restoring net neutrality rules, and reclassifying ISPs under Title II of the agency’s congressional charter, would provide the FCC with clearer authority to adopt future rules governing everything from public safety to national security.