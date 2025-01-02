Scorpions Drummer Mikkey Dee Issues Statement Addressing Hospitalization Resulting From Sepsis

Home News Will Close January 2nd, 2025 - 3:47 PM

Mikkey Dee, drummer for legendary rock band Scorpions, recently provided an update on his health after being hospitalized due to a serious bout of sepsis. The veteran musician, known for his powerful drumming and enduring presence in the rock world, assured fans he is recovering but acknowledged the severity of his condition.

Dee’s hospitalization came as a shock to many, given his reputation for resilience and a grueling tour schedule alongside Scorpions. Sepsis, a potentially life-threatening response to infection, requires immediate medical attention, and Dee’s condition reportedly escalated quickly. However, thanks to prompt medical care, he is now on the mend.

Loudwire reports that the infection was in the drummers foot, one he had previously sprained in early december. Dee stated that his foot “swelled up like hell” and “took on a weird shape” accompanied by discoloration.

In his statement, Dee expressed gratitude for the support and concern he received from fans and colleagues worldwide. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the signs of sepsis and seeking medical help swiftly, highlighting how critical early intervention was in his recovery.

The incident has temporarily sidelined Dee from his usual energetic performances with Scorpions, who are currently in the midst of their global tour. While the band has had to adjust to his absence, Dee reassured fans that he is eager to return to the stage once he has fully recovered. He also hinted at the toll the condition took on him but remained optimistic about regaining his strength in due time.

While the scare is a bump in the road, the legendary drummer has been going strong for decades now. In July of 2022 the drummer performed a daring drum solo whilst suspended in the air for a Volvo commercial showing that he still has the drive to continue drumming.

This health scare serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life on the road for musicians, who often face intense schedules and physical demands. Fans of Dee and Scorpions alike have been sending their well-wishes, hoping for the drummer’s speedy return to the band that has defined much of his career. For now, Dee is focused on rest and recovery, with the promise of resuming his craft in the near future.