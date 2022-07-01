Scorpions’ Mikkey Dee Performs Possibly Highest-Ever Drum Solo In Volvo Commercial

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 1st, 2022 - 9:52 PM

Mikkey Dee, the legendary drummer of the Scorpions and Motörhead, has performed a drum solo in a new Volvo commercial which could possibly be the highest-ever drum solo, according to Blabbermouth. Volvo’s new line of trucks comes with a heavy metal twist- an accompanying video featuring a drum solo by Dee Snider, shot at the Ullevi Stadium. According to Volvo, this may be the highest drum solo ever performed in the history of heavy metal.

“The Volvo electric trucks are just as flexible as their diesel equivalents and can be built for virtually any task,” reads the clip’s official description. “And the absence of noise and emissions makes them perfect for nighttime assignments – like the possibly highest-ever drum solo in the history of heavy metal.”

Filmed in Mikkey’s hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, the commercial shows Dee exploring the electric side of the new line of Volvo trucks, as the sound of his high-energy drumming beats behind the truck’s acceleration. You can check out the commercials below.