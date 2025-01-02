Patriarkh, Formerly Known As Batushka, Unveil New Single “ВЕРШАЛИН VII”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 2:14 PM

Just in time for the release of their highly anticipated upcoming album, ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ (Lat. PROROK ILJA), Polish black metal band Patriarkh have unleashed their forth gloomy single, ВЕРШАЛИН VII.” The song attacks mercilessly and sets free a relentless storm of black and death metal.

The ditty kicks off with a compelling narration, before it drags listeners into a path of fierce blast beats and haunting screams. Once more, Patriarkh nails their balance of various influences that defies all rules and setting their own path. The conceptual full length, ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ (Lat. PROROK ILJA), drops tomorrow on Napalm Records.

The eight brand new songs delve into the true story of Eliasz Klimowicz, the enigmatic Prophet Ilja and transforms these events into dark yet mesmerizing atmospheres, interwoven with their deeply rooted Eastern Orthodox traditions. While talking about the album, Patriarkh said: “With this new release, we are starting a new chapter in our history – not only is our name changing, but our music is also undergoing a natural evolution. The story on the album encouraged us to get out of our comfort zone, and we reached for means that we had not used before in our music.”

The band adds: Many of you will wonder if this is still black metal? Or is it even metal? Radio play, audiobook, theater, film soundtrack, folk music, performance… All these terms will fit here. Some will hate, others will love.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat