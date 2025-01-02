Marvin Gaye’s Son Sued Over Allegations Of Assault & Sexual Battery

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 7:24 PM

According to nme.com, Marvin Gaye III, the eldest son of the Motown legend, has been accused of alleged assault, battery and false imprisonment. As reported by Us Weekly, a lawsuit was filed against Gaye in Los Angeles on December 26m in which a woman referred to only as Jane Doe allegedly claims she was allegedly called to Gaye’s home in January 2023 to allegedly mediate an argument between Gaye and his then-wife Wendy.

Court documents state that the alleged situation “escalated into a series of violent and threatening acts perpetrated by [Gaye] including physical assault, verbal threats of death and the retrieval of a firearm, which he pointed at [the alleged victim] and his wife, while threatening their lives.”

Gaye has denied the allegations by saying: “No way did that happen. It’s all bullshit. I wouldn’t do that. These are false claims.” He added that he believes he knows who the alleged accuser is and allegedly claims she is “trying to extort money from me.”

Jane Doe said Gaye allegedly grabbed her arms, shook her and stepped on her foot, before pointing a gun at her and Wendy and threatening to kill them both. The accuser describes Gaye’s alleged behavior is dangerous, extreme, outrageous and beyond the bounds of decency.

Gaye is also accused of alleged “acts of intimidation,” including “tampering with Doe’s vehicle by cutting the brakes and arranging for his associates to surveil her home.” The woman is suing for an undisclosed amount of damages, attorney fees a restraining order and she allegedly claims has suffered severe emotional distress including anxiety, depression, panic attacks, insomnia and weight loss.

Gaye is the adopted son of Marvin Gaye and his first wife Anna Gordy, while his biological mother is Denise Gordy, Anna’s niece. He became the co-executor of his father’s estate at the age of 18 in 1984.