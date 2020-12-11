Karen Elson Announces Covers EP Radio Redhead Vol. 1 For December 2020 Release, Shares Cover Of Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again”

Home News Roy Lott December 11th, 2020 - 8:47 AM

Singer, songwriter Karen Elson is set to release a new set of covers with her newly announced EP Radio Redhead, next Friday, December 18. Along with the album announcement, she has also released her rendition of Vera Lynn’s 1939 classic “We’ll Meet Again” which was later featured in the 1943 musical of the same name starring Lynn as well as her cover of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove. A visual for “We’ll Meet Again” was also released, created by Elson and Alex La Cruz. It captures Elson beautifully in different backgrounds and filters as she sings her sultry rendition. Check it out below.



“‘We’ll Meet Again’ really feels like the impetus to this entire Radio Redhead project,” says Elson in a press release. “It feels so poignant for the times that we’re in: with COVID, with so many of us being separated from friends and family, it just felt like the right song to sing at this time.”

The EP also includes covers of Elton John’s “Sacrifice,” Cher’s “Believe,” Abba’s “Lay All Your Love On Me,” and Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” It was was recorded and produced with Ian Fitchuk, who worked on Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, which won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“It took us a week to record this EP,” Elson stated. “Every day we’d approach a different song, break it apart, try to get to the root of the emotion and then build an homage to the original. The music feels very vulnerable and intimate—these songs are so powerful in their own right, we weren’t trying to make them anything they’re not. Just get down to their marrow and their essence.”

The EP follows Elson’s 2017 critically acclaimed, high fidelity full-length LP , Double Roses, which featured collaborations with Father John Misty, Pat Carney of The Black Keys and Laura Marling.

KAREN ELSON—RADIO REDHEAD VOL. 1 Tracklist

1. Believe

2. Lay All Your Love On Me

3. Sacrifice

4. Dancing On My Own

5. We’ll Meet Again

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna