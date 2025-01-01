Meg Myers Teases Introspective New Song From Forthcoming Fourth Album

Home News Michael Ferrara January 1st, 2025 - 3:44 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Meg Meyers recently posted to social media a new song she wrote for her 4th album, which was the last song that will be on the upcoming album. The video encapsulates her amazing singing voice in the new song she previews, in a raw and uncut style of recording, showing how she is still learning the new song herself and it is a work in progress. Meyers, rocking a very stylish tiger onesie, capped off the post with a message to fans stating, “Love you guys!!!!! Wishing everyone gentle healing and breakthroughs this year #conscioussongwriting.”

Watch the artist craft her work from Meyers instagram.

Meg Myers is an American singer-songwriter known for her raw, emotional, and genre-defying music. Born on October 6, 1986, in Nashville, Tennessee, and raised in Ohio and Florida, Myers developed her musical talents at a young age. She moved to Los Angeles in her twenties to pursue a music career, where she gained attention for her distinctive blend of rock, alternative, and pop influences.

Myers’ music often explores themes of vulnerability, love, and self-discovery, delivered with powerful vocals and haunting melodies. Her breakout came with singles like “Desire” and “Sorry,” and empowering single “My Mirror” which showcased her intensity and unique sound. Meg Myers continues to captivate audiences with her heartfelt storytelling and fearless approach to music, earning a dedicated fan base worldwide.