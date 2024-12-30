Griffin Taylor & Simon Crahan Address Nepotism Accusations Over Vended’s Success

Home News Juliet Paiz December 30th, 2024 - 2:00 AM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

According to Metal Injection, Vended, the metal band formed by Griffin Taylor (son of Corey Taylor) and Simon Crahan (son of Shawn “Clown” Crahan), has recently faced accusations of nepotism, with some critics suggesting their famous family connections are the reason behind their success.

In a new interview, the band members responded to these claims, saying that while their last names may have helped open some doors, their success is built on hard work and talent. Griffin Taylor explained that, although having well-known parents might have given them some attention early on, it was their own music and effort that made people take them seriously.

Simon Crahan backed up this idea, sharing that the band’s rise wasn’t handed to them. He explained that they’ve put in the time and energy to grow as musicians, and their success comes from their passion for what they do, not just family connections. While both families are deeply involved in the metal world, they’ve always supported Vended without stepping in to control the band’s direction.

For Griffin, Simon, and the rest of Vended, they want to make it clear that their success is earned, not given, and they’re ready to prove themselves on their own terms.

In 2022 Vended played at Knotfest in Chile along with other bands such as Motionless in White and Bring Me The Horizon. Additionally, they played at Knotfest Iowa the previous year in 2021.