New Daft Punk ‘Busy P Says Oui’ Coachella Mini-Documentary Released

Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

According to billboard.com, Daft Punk‘s 2006 Coachella performance is considered to be one of the best shows to ever happen at the festival because it tuned everyone in the packed Sahara tent into dance-music believers and helping set the stage for the genre’s coming explosion in the United States.

And now, it has been announced that there will be a new documentary called Busy P Says Oui, which explores the dynamics that brought the show to life, featuring interviews with Busy P, the founder of Ed Banger records and who has also managed Daft Punk for 12 years.

As a whole, the documentary celebrates Winter, which is one of dance music’s most crucial and beloved figures, while looking at the relationship Daft Punk and Ed Banger have had with Coachella over the years with artists including Justice, DJ Mehdi and other musical acts.

Directed by Joey Garfield and shot on location at and near Coachella 2024, the documentary is a project by Coachella producer Goldenvoice and one in a series of upcoming pieces by Ike Adler, Mikhail Mehra and David Prince. The doc also features an interview with Goldenvoice’s vice president of festival talent Stacey Vee, who was instrumental in getting the robots to the desert for Daft Punk‘s performance on April 29, 2006.