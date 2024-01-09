Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces Daaaaaali Original Soundtrack For February 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 1:15 PM

According to nme.com, earlier today Ed Banger Records went on social media to share that Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has been announced as the composer of the DAAAAAALÍ film soundtrack. The record label’s wrote on social media: “Let’s start 2024 with something very special! Thrilled to welcome Thomas Bangalter on Ed Banger recordsfor the release of the original soundtrack of DAAAAAALÍ.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ED BANGER / PEDRO WINTER (@edbanger)

The movie is directed by Quentin Dupieux and it will be released on February 7. DAAAAAALÍ! will be Dupieux’s twelfth feature film, following films such as his breakout horror-comedy Rubber (2010) and his recent black comedy Yannick (2023). The film is purported to be a surreal biopic, where the titular artist will be played by several different actors.