HotWax Share Dynamic New Single “Wanna Be A Doll”

HotWax will be releasing their debut album, Hot Shock, on March 7, through Marathon Artists. The LP’s 10 tracks explode with adrenaline-jolted anthems about abandoning fear, leaping boldly towards the future and were recorded with co-producer Catherine Marks, Steph Marziano and recorded with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa.

Today, HotWax has shared “Wanna Be a Doll,” which is the latest single from the new album that exemplifies the pulse of vulnerability that underscores the album. While talking about the ditty, Sim Savage said: “This is the first song we wrote for the album and we re-wrote it in so many different ways. And it ended up pretty similar to the first version, which seems to be how it goes. It’s a song where I am writing about myself from someone else’s point of view, being self aware of my bad, sometimes destructive, traits.”

Along with the single, comes another electrifying video from the trio. The official lyric video for “Wanna Be A Doll,” was created & edited by Savage and filmed with Stewart Baxter. The lyric video is amazing by how the instrumentation brings a grunge-rock style, while the white lyrics pop up on a dark background that matches the musical vibe.