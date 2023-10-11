SXSW 2024 Announces First Round Of Performing Artists Featuring HotWax, Georgia Gets By, Marem Ladson & More

Home News Skyy Rincon October 11th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

SXSW Music Festival has announced the first round of their 2024 performing artists lineup. Next year’s event will mark the 38th installment and is set to take place from March 11 through March 16 in Austin, Texas at various venues. Artists from more than 20 different countries are being represented with the announcement of the first wave of performers alone.

The lineup features Argentina’s Usted Señalemelo, Australia’s Cool Sounds, Girl and Girl and Miss Kaninna, Brazil’s DENDÊ & BAND, Glue Trip and Tagua Tagua, Canada’s Winona Forever, Sorry Girls, Sam Tudor, Peache Luffe, Luge, Living Hour, La Sécurité, Le Couleur, Kiwi Jr., Housewife, Hot Garbage, C.Diab, Boogey The Beat and Arielle Soucy, Colombia’s BALTHVS and Lika Nova, England’s Chiedu Oraka, Coach Party, Cosmo Pyke, Dry Cleaning, Ebi Soda, Gia Ford, Holiday Ghosts, Honesty, HotWax, Kyra, Modern Woman, Mui Zyu, Nabihah Iqbal, Pauli The PSM, Porji, Richard Spaven, Shelf Lives, The Silver Lines and Viji, Germany’s Atna, Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, Minimal Schlager, Moritz Simon Geist and Orbit, Ghana’s Bisa Kdei, Hungary’s Jazzbois and Azahriah, Idonesia’s Reality Club, Ireland’s Newdad, Italy’s Maria Chiara Argiro, Mexico’s Pehuenche, Netherland’s Tramhaus, New Zealand’s Mim Jensen, Georgia Gets By, Chaii, Ashy, Norway’s Fieh and Beharie, Scotland’s Spyres, Singapore’s Subsonic Eye, Spain’s Candeleros, Hinds, Los Premios, Marem Ladson and Uma, Sweden’s Karl Vento, Sarah Klang and Waterbaby, Switzerland’s Hermanos Gutierrez, Taiwan’s Mong Tong and Fire EX, Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona, Venezuela’s Rawayana and Wales’ Aleighcia Scott, Islet and Otto Aday round out the international performers.