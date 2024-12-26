Casey Chaos Cause Of Death Revealed As Heart Attack

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2024 - 1:15 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Dean Karr, who is a Los Angeles-based photographer and video director, has shared the official obituary for his close friend Casey Chaos, who died less than a week ago at the age of 59 years old. “Hardcore Punk singer Casey Chaos (Karim Chmielinski) of the band AMEN passed away on December 20, 2024, at roughly 10:20 p.m. in his Laurel Canyon home.”

Karr adds: “He was excited for his mother’s arrival from Melbourne, Florida, to spend Christmas with him and had sent a limousine to retrieve her from LAX airport. The mother arrived at 10:45 p.m. and after no response to her knocking on the door, she let herself in with a spare key. Upon opening the door, she discovered Casey sitting on the floor with his back against the sofa and head tilted back. He had suffered a massive heart attack.” said Karr.

Casey‘s passing was announced through a message on the official AMEN Facebook page on December 21. The message read: “It is with great sadness, grief and sorrow that we confirm the passing of Casey Chaos after seeing the news currently being reported. The rest of us are going to reflect on the ways we can honor Casey in the way he deserves to have his genius, talent and heart celebrated and experienced by the world and the people who appreciated it. Please share any positive memories you have about Casey on this post… For our part, we will share more in time. REFUSE AMEN, LONG LIVE CHAOS.”