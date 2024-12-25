The Menzingers Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Lucero

Home News Michael Ferrara December 25th, 2024 - 6:05 PM

The Menzingers have announced they will be going back on tour in 2025, after they planned to give fans a taste of their live performances with plans to assist the band, Dropkick Murphy’s, on their annual St. Patricks Day Tour, which also luckily happens to be in 2025.

The tour will kick off in Cleveland on May 8th, and will cap off in Pittsburg on June 8th. While the tour runs fairly shorter than expected, fans should still expect an action packed and thrilling performance. The tour also features a supporting cast of Lucero and Queen Of Jeans, two phenomenal bands that fans should be excited for, especially with the energy they bring leading up to the main attraction. It is to be noted that the shows in Chicago, landing on June 6th and 7th, will only be featuring The Queen Of Jeans with the Menzingers.

Two notable dates to look out for that those who are looking to buy tickets should get their hands on are the May 30th show at the Warsaw in New York and a show that is a separate performance from the provided tour dates, which will be held at the Stone Pony Summer Stage, in Asbury Park, NJ, on September 27th, 2025.

Read more on the Menzingers new tour here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Menzingers (@themenzingers)

May 8, 2025 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH

May 9, 2025 Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

May 10, 2025 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS

May 11, 2025 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

May 13, 2025 The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA

May 15, 2025 Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

May 16, 2025 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

May 17, 2025 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

May 18, 2025 Nile Theater Mesa, AZ

May 21, 2025 Trees Dallas, TX

May 22, 2025 Emo’s Austin Austin, TX

May 28, 2025 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

May 29, 2025 The National Richmond, VA

May 30, 2025 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Jun 1, 2025 The Queen Wilmington, DE

Jun 3, 2025 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

Jun 4, 2025 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

Jun 6, 2025 Metro Chicago, IL

Jun 7, 2025 Metro Chicago, IL

Jun 8, 2025 Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA

For more information on the Philadelphia sensation band, read more on mxdwn.