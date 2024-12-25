Brainiac Announce Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara December 25th, 2024 - 7:05 PM

Brainiac has announced new North American Tour dates, which feature a West Coast venture this time around.

The influential electro-punk band from Dayton, Ohio, has announced a tour in January 2025, marking a very significant return to the live music scene. The tour will feature performances in big cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle, with support from acts like Mr. Tube & the Flying Objects, Flat Worms, Agender, HLLLYH, Luxury Condor, Golden Donna, Telehealth, and Anthers.

Emerging over 25 years after the tragic passing of lead singer Timmy Taylor, this tour aims to celebrate Brainiac’s enduring legacy and introduce their avant-garde sound to a new generation. Known for their innovative fusion of punk energy and electronic experimentation, fans can anticipate a dynamic setlist that spans their influential discography. The inclusion of diverse supporting acts suggests an eclectic concert experience, blending various genres and styles. This tour not only honors Brainiac’s past contributions but also reaffirms their relevance in today’s music landscape, offering both longtime followers and new listeners an opportunity to engage with their groundbreaking artistry.

Brainiac’s 2025 shows will resurrect their signature blend of chaotic punk energy and experimental electronic sounds, celebrating their trailblazing 90’s legacy while captivating fans with reimagined classics and timeless innovation.

BRAINIAC WEST COAST 2025:

01/16 – San Diego w/ Mr Tube & the Flying Objects (members of Black Heart Procession/Three Mile Pilot)

01/17 – Los Angeles w/ Flat Worms, Agender *

01/18 – San Francisco w/ HLLLYH (ex-Mae Shi), Luxury Condor

01/19 – Portland w/ Golden Donna

01/20 – Seattle w/ Telehealth, Anthers

