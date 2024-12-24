Rammstein Releases Documentary About Their Recent Tours (2019-2024)

Home News Charlotte Huot December 24th, 2024 - 7:53 PM

Rammstein fans have a special treat this holiday season: the band has released a new hour-long documentary, Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019–2024. The film, now available on their official YouTube channel, provides an exclusive look at the monumental effort behind their five-year journey across the globe, according to Metal Injection.

Spanning 135 concerts and drawing over six million fans, the World Stadium Tour was a feat of both artistry and logistics. The documentary captures the behind-the-scenes chaos and brilliance that made each performance unforgettable, from the intricate stage designs and dazzling pyrotechnics to the grueling work of setup and teardown.

In a statement accompanying the release, Rammstein reflected on the magnitude of the production:

“This year marked the grand finale of the Rammstein World Stadium Tour — a journey spanning five years, 135 concerts and an incredible six million fans in attendance. From 2019 to 2024, a video team followed the production, focusing on the impressive efforts of the crew and their various trades. The footage provides an authentic and powerful look behind the scenes of the production: from intricate stage construction and lighting design to pyrotechnics, logistics, and countless other tasks.”

The documentary highlights the extraordinary dedication of Rammstein’s crew, whose expertise and teamwork were essential to creating one of the most ambitious tours in rock history. The film delves into the precision required to bring the band’s iconic stage shows to life, showcasing the close collaboration between lighting designers, pyrotechnic specialists, logistics coordinators and countless other behind-the-scenes heroes.

Rammstein’s tours have long been celebrated for their over-the-top theatrics, with towering stages, jaw-dropping effects and fiery pyrotechnics that are as much a part of the show as the music itself. Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019–2024 gives fans a chance to appreciate the sheer scale of these productions, offering an intimate glimpse into the creativity and effort required to pull them off night after night.

The band also used the occasion to thank the countless individuals who contributed to the tour’s success. “We once again extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who played a part in bringing this tour to life,” Rammstein wrote in their announcement.

As fans around the world tune in to this documentary, they’ll not only relive the magic of Rammstein’s live performances but also gain a deeper appreciation for the army of talent and dedication that made it all possible.

Stream Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019–2024 now on the Rammstein Official YouTube channel and experience the epic journey of one of the most groundbreaking tours in music history.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz