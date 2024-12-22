Concertgoer Sues Trophy Eyes, John Floreani and Venue After Frontman’s Stage Dive Leaves Her With Partial Paralysis

Home News Chloe Baxter December 22nd, 2024 - 2:22 AM

A 24-year-old concertgoer has filed a lawsuit against Trophy Eyes, their frontman John Floreani, the promoter and the Buffalo venue Mohawk Place after a stage dive left her with severe spinal injuries. Bird Piché was injured during the band’s show on April 30th at Mohawk Place when Floreani dove into the crowd, landing directly on her.

The incident left Piché with “catastrophic spinal injuries,” leading to emergency surgery.

The lawsuit, which names Floreani, Trophy Eyes, Mohawk Place and promoter After Dark Entertainment, claims the defendants were negligent in failing to prevent “unsafe and/or dangerous conditions.”

The legal action alleges that Floreani’s uncontrolled stage dive caused Piché to be trampled and fall, resulting in both physical and emotional pain.

In the aftermath of the incident, Trophy Eyes, a previous special guest at Union Transfer and part of the lineup of the 2017 and 2019 Vans Warped Tour, expressed deep concern for Piché, with Floreani accompanying her to the hospital. The band and venue both contributed to a GoFundMe campaign for Piché’s medical expenses, with Floreani personally donating a significant amount.

As of now, the campaign has raised over $88,000.

Piché, who regained some use of her arms and legs, has yet to fully recover, struggling with limited hand and toe mobility. Her family has described the incident as a traumatic experience and Piché continues her difficult recovery process.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi.