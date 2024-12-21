Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Unveils New Solo Single “Meine Welt”

Home News Cristian Garcia December 21st, 2024 - 7:18 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has unveiled a solo single “Meine Welt”. The new song did not appear on Lindemann’s recent debut solo album Zunge which arrived on November 3rd of last year.

“Meine Welt” (meaning ‘My World’ in German) while left out of Zunge, carries many of the sonic and thematic elements of the album. Matching the somber yet epic tone of songs like “Übers Meer”, Schweiß” and “Selbst Verliebt”, “Meine Welt” is one that is disquieting yet personal for Lindemann. Characterized by Lindemann’s emotive singing with ethereal atmospheric backing vocals to add as well. The highlight of the single being its lyrics, “Meine Welt” uses contrast between the verse and the chorus, as the former speaks of shameful disgraces where everything is working against you until the collapse of agency and sanity becomes immovable that the acceptance of the fall is preferable to resistance to one’s evaporation. Meanwhile the chorus pulls out of that despair and becomes an outlook of hope and renewal. Vowing to start over, the fall from the heavens may diminish one’s spirit, they at least are free from the illusion that is presented in front of them.

Interestingly, the song title does serve as the name of Lindemann’s recently announced Fall 2025 European/UK tour. The fall headlining tour kicks off October 29th in Leipzig, Germany, and runs through a December 16th concert in Stuttgart, Germany. Before that, Lindemann will play a series of European rock festivals in June and July.

