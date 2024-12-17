Katie Melua Opens Up About “Acute Psychotic Breakdown” From Working Within Music Industry & Touring: “I Was Hospitalized For Six Weeks”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 5:27 PM

According to nme.com, Katie Melua has opened up about suffering an acute psychotic breakdown earlier in her career, which attributed to the pressures of the music industry and touring. During an appearance on the Origins With Cush Jumbo podcast, singer and songwriter explained: “I had what is called an acute psychotic breakdown and it was crazy. Suddenly that lifestyle of three flights a week, flying from Australia, Japan to America and then let’s make a new record. Let’s write new songs. Let’s find the band for it. Make sure you look good for it. The visuals, the styling, all of that. And then, you know, go on tour, repeat, repeat, repeat.”

Jumbo, who is an actor and writer, responded by sharing her experience of post-natal depression: “Because I had to go back to film so quickly” after her son was born. “In many ways, it’s unsustainable. Yet you’ve got all these people around you, but in another way you’re in a bubble because you’re the only person going through this experience.”

Melua replied: “Well, yeah. The experience of finally going out on stage and performing… I loved my team, I loved the crew, the band, the makeup lady, the stylist, you know, everyone, you know, working for management. Yeah.” When asked if she then took a break from her career at this point, the singer said: “Oh, I had to. I was hospitalized for six weeks.”

The artist adds: “I had to go on medication. I had a really great doctor looking after me, and then my family were incredible because from the age of 19 to 26, they kind of didn’t really see me a lot because I was just so busy with work. And then suddenly at 26, their kid who they sort of allowed to leave the nest is now back with a broken mind. It was a bit of a shock to them.”

Melua was then asked about her recovery and whether she had wanted to step away from music at all: “Oh no, I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to do it. I was afraid that, what if for whatever reason I’m not allowed to do it, or I can’t do it. I was worried about that, but thankfully that didn’t happen at all. It was my savior.”

As for how she is looking after herself currently, Melua explained: “I think it’s all about the people you surround yourself with and also knowing yourself and knowing what the kind of small warning signs might be. So I really treasure my sleep. So important.”