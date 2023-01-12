Kate Melua Shares New Single “Golden;” Announces New Album Love and Money For March 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 6:41 PM

Today singer and songwriter Katie Melua announced the details of her upcoming album Love & Money which gives a 10 track look into Melua’s journey over the past two years. With 56 platinum certifications over her 20-year career, Melua has become one of Britain’s highest-selling recording artists with her chart topping debut Call Off The Search and releasing 8 consecutive top 10 UK albums including 2020’s Album No.8. Love & Money will be released on March 24

Produced by Leo Abrahams, Love & Money was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the summer of 2022 while Melua was pregnant with her newborn son. The collection of songs are filled with Melua’s gratitude of a positive relationship which consists self-acceptance in the face of change and Melua’s attempts to let go of “that background belief that happiness carries less weight than its opposite.”

Along with the news of the upcoming album Melua released the first single and music video “Golden Record,” which was premiered today by Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2. The song has Melua reflecting on her place in this world which includes the challenges of being a woman in the music industry and the delicate balance of career and family.

In the press release Melua provides more detail about what “Golden Record” means to her.

“It’s about the scene changing and being a woman in the music industry and how strange and lucky I feel to have a job I’m addicted to. This approach for nearly 20 years led me to being very dogmatic and leaving very little space for my life at home. Before I knew it, the years had flown and I was 36, newly divorced, still pedaling like mad with music, while around me, friends were all married, making babies. And while the draw of making records and getting up on stage still did everything I thought I needed for my soul, I knew not having a stable relationship at home and starting a family was gradually gnawing away at me. Writing ‘Golden Record’, it was like I was finally making peace with it all, accepting how things have changed in the industry, being happy with my lot at home and ready to face the fear of letting go of the forever funfair of the music industry.”

Love & Money will be available digitally, on vinyl and standard & deluxe CD formats. The deluxe CD includes 4 bonus tracks including a stunning duet with German recording artist Philipp Poisel.

Love & Money Tracklisting

Golden Record Quiet Moves 14 Windows Lie In The Heat Darling Star Reefs First Date Pick Me Up Those Sweet Days Love & Money