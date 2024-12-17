Aphex Twin Releases New Compilation Album As a Surprise Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023)

Home News Will Close December 17th, 2024 - 4:31 PM

Electronic music icon Aphex Twin has dropped a surprise compilation album titled Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023), showcasing a curated selection of rare tracks sold exclusively at live shows over the past seven years. Known for his unpredictable releases and enigmatic presence, Aphex Twin, real name Richard D. James, has once again delivered a treat for fans, consolidating material that was previously limited to merch booth purchases.

The 38 track compilation features music originally distributed as exclusive vinyl pressings of Aphex Twin’s performances and festival appearances between 2016 and 2023. For those unable to attend these events, Music From The Merch Desk serves as the first widely available release of these coveted tracks, offering a glimpse into James’ signature sound—a fusion of glitchy breaks, ambient atmospheres, and cerebral electronic experimentation. NME reports that the artist has been selling these exclusive vinyls at his shows for over a decade now.

The surprise album arrives without prior promotion, in true Aphex Twin fashion. Over the years, James has built a reputation for unconventional marketing strategies and unique distribution methods. From cryptic logos projected onto global landmarks to unannounced SoundCloud drops, the British producer remains a master of mystery, consistently keeping listeners on edge.

The artist is no stranger to releasing previously unreleased songs. Back in July of 2023 Aphex Twin shared two archived tracks as a surprise for his fans.

Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023) is now available digitally and on streaming platforms, marking a rare opportunity for Aphex Twin fans to dive into once-elusive gems. Whether revisiting the artist’s singular live energy or hearing these tracks for the first time, listeners will find themselves immersed in a new chapter of Aphex Twin’s vast musical universe.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1: no stillson 6 cirk [Houston, TX 12.17.16] 2: no stillson 6 cirk mix2 [Houston, TX 12.17.16] 3: 42DIMENSIT3 e3 [London 03.06.17] 4: MT1T1 bedroom microtune [London 03.06.17] 5: T18A pole1 [London 03.06.17] 6: T03 delta t [London 03.06.17] 7: em2500 M253X [London 03.06.17] 8: T23 441 [London 03.06.17] 9: 42DIMENSIT10 [London 03.06.17] 10: T20A ede 441 [London 03.06.17] 11: MT1T2 olpedroom [London 03.06.17] 12: T47 smodge [London 03.06.17] 13: sk8 littletune HS-PC202 [London 03.06.17] 14: T13 Quadraverbia N+3 [London 03.06.17] 15: T16.5 MADMA with nastya [London 03.06.17] 16: T17 Phase out +3 [London 03.06.17] 17: 15T63 neotek 2h949 +3 [bonus beats] [London 03.06.17] 18: T08 dx1+5[London 03.06.17] 19: T69T07 stasspa +3 [London 03.06.17] 20: T05 tx16w marion MT***,e [sketches] [London 03.16.17] 21: T46 se70 rinseout2 [sketches] [London 03.06.17] 22: ZT01 [sketch1] [London 03.06.17] 23: 21TXT1+4 ds8 flngchrods [sketch0.1b] [London 03.6.17] 24: Spiral Staircase (AFX Remix) [London 14.09.2019] 25: 4x Atlantis Take 1 [London 14.09.2019] 26: Nightmail [London 14.09.2019] 27: Soundlab20 [London 14.09.2019] 28: pretend analog extmix 2b,e2,ru [Manchester 20.09.2019] 29: rozzboxv2mam+4 [Manchester 20.09.2019] 30: umil 25 – 01 [Manchester 20.09.2019] 31: midi pipe2c edit, +3 [Manchester 20.09.2019] 32: rfc pt8 [Barcelona 16.06.2023] 33: afxfm e [Barcelona 16.06.2023] 34: korg funk5 [London 19.08.2023] 35: korg 1b ru,ec,e [London 19.08.2023] 36: SOOG e [London 19.08.2023] 37: body pads [London 19.08.2023] 38: dgitne tst1e [London 19.08.2023]