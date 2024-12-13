Trent Reznor Wants to Focus on Scoring Films and He’s Set to Score Upcoming Film After The Hunt and the New Adaptation of American Psycho

Home News Will Close December 13th, 2024 - 10:00 AM

In a recent interview, Reznor revealed his enthusiasm towards scoring films and claimed that “the culture of the music world sucks”. Reznor is set to compose the score for the highly anticipated film After The Hunt, a thriller expected to captivate audiences with its tense narrative and atmospheric visuals. Additionally, he will lend his talents to a new adaptation of American Psycho, reimagining the cult classic with a fresh and haunting soundscape.

Consequence Sound reports that Reznor likes the idea of working with a small team without the burden of worrying about marketability.

This career pivot is not entirely new for Reznor, who, alongside collaborator Atticus Ross, has already made a significant mark in the film world. The duo’s score for The Social Network earned them an Academy Award, and their subsequent work on projects like Gone Girl and Soul has solidified their reputation as visionary composers.

This new passion does not mark the end of Nine Inch Nails. Earlier this month the band revealed that they are working on new material.

Fans of Reznor’s music are excited to see how his signature style will translate to these upcoming films. With his unique ability to craft emotionally resonant and innovative scores, Reznor’s latest endeavors promise to leave a lasting impact on both the music and film industries.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.